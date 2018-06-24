Two San Diego police officers shot while responding to call

(CNN) Two San Diego Police officers were shot after they breached an apartment that smelled of smoke on Saturday night, police officials said.

The officers were dispatched to the Tuscany Place Apartments, near San Diego State University, after someone reported hearing cursing, objects being thrown and a man yelling at a woman in a violent manner, police chief David Nisleit said.

When the officers arrived, they knocked on the door but got no response. After smelling smoke coming from inside the apartment, the officers called the fire department to the scene, Nisleit said.

The officers then breached the door and were immediately met with gunfire, Nisleit said. Officers returned fire, said Nisleit, adding that "many" shots were fired in the standoff.

A 3-year veteran of the San Diego Police Department was shot multiple times and is in serious but stable condition. An 18-year veteran of the police force was also shot and is in stable condition. Both are expected to make full recoveries, Nisleit said.

