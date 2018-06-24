Two San Diego police officers shot while responding to call

(CNN) Two San Diego Police officers were injured after being shot while responding to a "violent disturbance" call Saturday night.

The shooting took place around 10:15 p.m. at the Tuscany Place Apartments, roughly one mile from San Diego State University, San Diego Police Lieutenant Anthony Dupree told CNN.

The suspect in the shooting is dead, Dupree confirmed. Of the two injured police officers, one is in stable condition and the other is in serious but stable condition, he said.