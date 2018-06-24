Detained mom has no idea where her son is, so she wrote this letter to him

(CNN) The rainbows and stars on the mother's handwritten letter belie her agony and fear.

"I love you, my boy. Be strong and fight, don't get sad," the letter reads. "God will protect you and we will be together soon."

But the truth is, the woman doesn't know when she and her son will be reunited. She doesn't even know where he is.

An asylum seeker from Honduras wrote this letter to her son days after they were separated.

It's been about two weeks since the mother, who doesn't want to be identified, was separated from her 7-year-old son near the US-Mexico border, attorney Eileen Blessinger said Sunday.

They fled Honduras to escape threats of deadly violence back home, she said. The mother recalled a drug trafficker "coming after her and her family" and trying to snatch their land.