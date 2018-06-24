(CNN) A teenage boy has been reported missing from a care facility in Brownsville, Texas, a police official said Sunday.

Brownsville Detective J.J. Treviño said police officers were called to the Southwest Key Casa Padre location after reports of a missing 15-year-old boy who ran away from the facility, the largest migrant children's center in the United States.

Jeff Eller, spokesman for the nonprofit Southwest Key Programs , which runs the facility, confirmed that a teenage boy left the center on Saturday and that facility officials called local law enforcement.

"As a licensed child care center, if a child attempts to leave any of our facilities, we cannot restrain them," Eller said. "We are not a detention center. We talk to them and try to get them to stay. If they leave the property, we call law enforcement."

Officers searched the surrounding area and waterways without finding the teen. Police have entered the boy's information into the missing children's database.

Read More