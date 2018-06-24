Boston schools superintendent resigns 1 day after deportation lawsuit filed

(CNN) Boston Superintendent Tommy Chang announced Friday that he's resigning, one day after a lawsuit was filed alleging that Boston Public Schools shared information about a student that led to the student's deportation.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday by the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice , the nonprofit group said in a news release, along with "a coalition of students' rights groups."

The groups are suing to obtain records to "understand the extent to which (Boston Public Schools) shares such student information" with the Boston Regional Intelligence Center, known as BRIC, which the lawyer's group described as "a network of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, which includes (Immigration and Customs Enforcement)." The group said in a news release that "BPS refuses to share any information."

"The students' rights groups filed their initial public records request upon learning of an East Boston High School student who was deported based, in part, on the report of a run-of-the-mill school incident that was shared by Boston School Police with ICE via the BRIC," the lawyer's group news release states. The "school incident" refers to two students who attempted to start a fight, but were unsuccessful.

Chang has previously said the schools don't share student information, CNN affiliate WCVB-TV reports.

