Anderson Cooper: Thirty years after my brother's death, I still ask why

Anderson Cooper anchors CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360°," which airs weeknights at 8 p.m. ET. A version of this article was originally published in the September 2003 issue of Details magazine. Cooper will host the CNN Special Report, "Finding Hope: Battling America's Suicide Crisis," Sunday, June 24 at 7 p.m. ET. If you or someone you know needs help, call the national suicide hotline: 1-800-273-TALK.

(CNN) My brother died by suicide nearly 30 years ago, and still not a day goes by when I do not find myself thinking about what happened and asking, "why?"

That is one of the things about the suicide of a loved one: It's easy to get stuck on how their life ended, instead of remembering how they lived their life.

July 22, 1988. That was the date. It was a warm summer night in New York. When my brother died, I was in Washington, D.C., sitting on one of those silent subways the city is known for.

You always hear tales about brothers who can feel each other's pain. This isn't one of them. When my brother died, I didn't feel a thing.

His name was Carter Cooper, and he was 23 at the time, two years older than I was. I'd always considered us close, though now I'm not so sure, because I didn't see the pain he was in. And when I did get a glimpse of it, it scared me so much I didn't know how to help.

