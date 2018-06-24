Story highlights Aseel Al-Hamad drives F1 car

Ban on female drivers lifted in Saudi Arabia

(CNN) As the ban on women drivers was lifted in Saudi Arabia, one of the country's leading female motorsport figures marked the occasion by getting behind the wheel of an Formula One car at the French Grand Prix.

Aseel Al-Hamad, the first female member of Saudi Arabian Motorsport Federation, drove a Lotus Renault E20 vehicle around the Circuit Paul Ricard prior to Sunday's race.

The same Lotus car took Finnish driver Kimmi Raikkonen to victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2012 and was part of a cavalcade of motorcars displayed by the manufacturer as part of its "Passion Parade" event.

"I have loved racing and motorsport from a very young age and to drive a Formula One car goes even beyond my dreams and what I thought was possible," Al-Hamad said in a statement released by Renault.

"I hope doing so on the day when women can drive on the roads in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia shows what you can do if you have the passion and spirit to dream," she added.