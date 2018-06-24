(CNN) Sweden's Jimmy Durmaz was subjected to a torrent of online racist abuse in the aftermath of his side's dramatic World Cup defeat by reigning champion Germany Saturday.

Sweden midfielder Jimmy Durmaz brings down Germany's Timo Werner, leading to the free kick that sent the Swedes to defeat.

Durmaz, born in Sweden to Assyrian parents who had emigrated from Turkey, played down the abuse that had appeared on his Instagram account after the 2-1 defeat.

"It's nothing I'm bothered about," he told reporters. "I'm here proud and representing my country."

Toni Kroos celebrates a dramatic last-minute winner to save Germany's hopes.

Durmaz's teammate John Guidetti hit out at those responsible for the racist posts.

Read More