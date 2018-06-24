Late Japan equalizer from Keisuke Honda stalls Senegal surge

Story highlights Japan 2-2 Senegal

Both teams now have four points after two games

(CNN) Keisuke Honda's late goal put the brakes on Senegal's surge toward the last 16 of the World Cup and ensured Group H remains wide open.

After an impressive performance against Poland last week , much of the buildup had centered upon the possibility of the Lions of Teranga emulating their feats of 2002, when they became just the third African nation to qualify for the World Cup quarterfinals.

Manager Aliou Cisse, who captained them sixteen years ago, called upon his players to "write their own history," saying he hoped they could do "at least as well" as his own generation.

While this is Senegal's first appearance World Cup since those halcyon days, Japan has since been nothing if not consistent, qualifying for the global showpiece on six consecutive occasions.

Both sides now have a chance of making the second round, but will have to wait until matchday three to book their berth, following an even and entertaining affair at the Ekaterinburg Arena.

