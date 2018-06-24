Late Japan equalizer from Keisuke Honda stalls Senegal surge

Story highlights Japan 2-2 Senegal

(CNN) Keisuke Honda's late goal put the brakes on Senegal's surge toward the last-16 of the World Cup to ensure Group H remains wide open.

Japan manager Akira Nishino admitted ahead of the game he'd given his players specific instructions to contain the threat of Sadio Mane, but it was the Liverpool forward who opened the scoring after just 11 minutes, capitalizing on an inexplicable punch from goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima to tap home from inside the six yard box.

Mane celebrates after opening the scoring.

That goal, Mane's first of the tournament, was the result of Senegal playing with width and repeatedly sending both full backs forward.

But it was Japan left-back Yuto Nagatamo who made the next decisive contribution, picking it up on the overlap just past the half-hour mark and finding Takashi Inui. The Real Betis winger did the rest, curling a low effort past Khadim N'diane to draw Japan against the run of play.

Takashi Inui of Japan celebrates with teammate Yuto Nagatomo after making it one apiece.

Buoyed by that goal, the Samarui Blue started the second half strongly -- striker Yuya Osako missing a gilt-edged opportunity after Gaku Shibasaki had rolled a cross invitingly into his path.

