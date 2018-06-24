Breaking News

What a shot! 23 amazing sports photos

Updated 4:40 PM ET, Sun June 24, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring the only goal in Portugal&#39;s 1-0 win over Morocco on Wednesday, June 20. Ronaldo had been the tournament&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/20/football/cristiano-ronaldo-portugal-morocco-world-cup-2018-spt-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;leading scorer&lt;/a&gt; at the time, but was upset on Sunday when England&#39;s Harry Kane scored three goals of six total against Panama.
US boxer Claressa Shields, right, battles Hanna Gabriels of Costa Rica during their IBF and WBA world middleweight championship fight on Friday, June 22, in Detroit.
The Detroit Tigers &quot;Rally Goose&quot; rests on the railing of the visitors&#39; dugout before the team faced the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, June 20, in Cincinnati. The tradition of the replica goose began in May after a &lt;a href=&quot;https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2779107-goose-that-crashed-into-tigers-scoreboard-released-after-recovering&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;live goose made its way&lt;/a&gt; on to the Tigers&#39; field, delaying their game against the Los Angeles Angels.
England rugby player James Roby, in white, is held back by New Zealand&#39;s Martin Taupau on Saturday, June 23, in Denver.
Neymar is overcome with emotion after Brazil defeated Costa Rica 2-0 on Friday, June 22.
Gregory Polanco of the Pittsburgh Pirates slides into home plate, colliding with Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Jeff Mathis on Friday, June 22, in Pittsburgh.
Choi Min-chul of South Korea reacts after making his winning putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Kolon Korea Open Golf Championship on Sunday, June 24, in South Korea.
A Peru fan looks dejected after Peru&#39;s 1-0 loss to France on Thursday, June 21.
Argentina&#39;s goalkeeper Willy Caballero fails to save a goal by Croatia&#39;s midfielder Luka Modric during the match between Argentina and Croatia on Thursday, June 21.
Ferrari&#39;s driver Sebastian Vettel runs through a practice session at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, southern France, on Friday, June 22, ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix de France.
Stephen Piscotty of the Oakland Athletics, left, and Chad Pinder, unseen, pour water and Gatorade on Jonathan Lucroy after he hit a walk-off single against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, June 17, in Oakland, California. The Oakland Athletics defeated the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 6-5 in 11 innings.
Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter hits his second shot of a four-man charity scramble during the American Family Insurance Championship on Saturday, June 23, at the University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin.
Hayato Yamamoto competes in the Men&#39;s Shot Put final on day three of the 102nd JAAF Athletic Championships on Sunday, June 24, in Japan.
Lonnie Walker IV, right, shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver &lt;a href=&quot;https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2774403-spurs-draft-lonnie-walker-iv-and-twitter-praises-future-star-and-finals-mvp&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after being drafted&lt;/a&gt; 18th overall by the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, June 21, in New York. Due to Walker&#39;s hairstyle, his new team hat appeared to be floating, resulting in a lot of internet reaction.
A Portugal fan sticks his tongue out before the match between Portugal and Morocco on Wednesday, June 20.
Billy Slater of the Queensland Maroons is tackled by Boyd Cordner of the New South Wales Blues during game two of the State of Origin rugby series on Sunday, June 24, in Sydney.
Blood drips from the face of Germany&#39;s Sebastian Rudy during the soccer match between Germany and Sweden on Saturday, June 23.
Former Argentina player Diego Maradona watches the match between Argentina and Croatia on Thursday, June 21.
French pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie performs in front of the public on the Pont d&#39;Arcole in the center of Paris on Saturday, June 23, during the &quot;Olympics Day.&quot; The event was organized by the city of Paris to celebrate the 2024 Paris Olympics Games.
France&#39;s Mallo Auriane, left, challenges Zamachowska Aleksandra from Poland during the women&#39;s final of Epee competition at the European Fencing Championships in Novi Sad, on Thursday, June 21.
Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring for Uruguay on Wednesday, June 20. It was the only goal of the match against Saudi Arabia, and the final result means Uruguay advances to the tournament&#39;s knockout stage.
Ichiro Suzuki, now a special assistant to the chairman of the Seattle Mariners, wears a fake mustache and a hoodie as he sits in the dugout and watches the New York Yankees bat during the first inning on Thursday, June 21, at Yankee Stadium.
The sun casts a shadow on the field during the match between Portugal and Morocco on Wednesday, June 20. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/06/17/sport/gallery/what-a-shot-sports-0618/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See 20 amazing sports photos from last week. &lt;/a&gt;
Take a look at 23 amazing sports photos from June 17 through June 24.