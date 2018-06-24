Story highlights England 6 - 1 Panama

(CNN) England qualified for the last 16 of the World Cup with a thumping 6-1 victory over Panama Sunday in a sweltering Nizhny Novgorod.

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick, John Stones grabbed a brace while Jesse Lingard also got his name on the score sheet as England dismantled its Central American opponents.

The result means Panama exits its debut World Cup at the group stage with one match still to play -- although there was the considerable consolation of a first ever goal at the tournament, that honor falling to 37-year-old defender Felipe Baloy.

For England, it was the first time it had scored four or more goals in a World Cup game since the victorious 1966 final against West Germany.

Gareth Southgate's side will now go toe-to-toe with Belgium to see who tops Group G on Thursday.

England's forward Harry Kane celebrates after scoring a penalty during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between England and Panama.

