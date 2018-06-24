US Navy identifies pilot killed in Holloman Air Force Base plane crash

(CNN) The U.S. Navy announced late Saturday evening the death of a pilot who died in a plane crash during a training flight on Friday at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico.

Lt. Christopher Carey Short, from Canandaigua, New York, died June 22 when the A-29 aircraft he was piloting crashed while on a mission over the Red Rio Bombing Range, part of White Sands Missile Range, north of Holloman.

"There's no way to describe the shock of this loss and the sadness we feel for his family," said Col. Houston Cantwell, commander of Holloman's 49th Wing, in a statement on Saturday. "He did pioneering work in aviation that will help shape American air power for years to come. We're thankful to have known him and grateful for his devotion to duty."

The cause of the mishap is under investigation, according to the Navy.