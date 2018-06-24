Federal investigators to interview Stormy Daniels about Michael Cohen

(CNN) Stormy Daniels will be interviewed by federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York on Monday as part of their probe into President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

The source said the meeting is scheduled in advance of Daniels' grand jury testimony. The adult film actress has been cooperating with investigators for several months and has been in regular contact with them, the source added.

Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, and a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan declined to comment.

One focus of the questioning for Daniels is expected to be the $130,000 payment she received from Cohen in 2016 in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter she had with Trump about a decade earlier, which Trump denies

Daniels was subpoenaed by prosecutors as part of the Cohen investigation, the source said, and she provided authorities with documentation about the $130,000 payment. The Washington Post first reported the interview.

Read More