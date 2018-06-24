Prosecutors cancel Stormy Daniels interview, attorney says

(CNN) Federal prosecutors have canceled their planned interview with Stormy Daniels Monday, according to Daniels' attorney.

In a tweet late Sunday, attorney Michael Avenatti said prosecutors were canceling their meeting with the adult film actress because of media attention.

"So I was just informed by the US Attys office that they are cancelling the mtg tmrw scheduled with me and my client (for weeks) because the press found out about the mtg and they can't handle a few cameras outside their offices," he said.

The US attorney's office had no comment earlier Sunday when word leaked out about the session.

The interview had been expected to focus on the $130,000 hush money Daniels received in 2016 from Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter she had with Trump about a decade earlier, which Trump denies.

Read More