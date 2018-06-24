NYT: EPA considered hiring family friend of Pruitt lobbyist landlord

Washington (CNN)A family friend of the lobbyists who rented out a room to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt was considered for a position at the agency, The New York Times reported Sunday, citing newly released emails.
Pruitt's ethics have been repeatedly questioned following a string of controversies, one being a housing agreement in Washington, where he reportedly rented a room for below market price from lobbyist J. Steven Hart.
The Times reported Sunday that Pruitt's chief of staff, Ryan Jackson, and Hart exchanged emails discussing hiring the family friend of Hart. Sierra Club filed a lawsuit, which resulted in the release of the emails, according to the Times.
The paper also notes that the emails reveal deeper ties between the EPA and Hart.
However, a statement from Hart's spokesman to the New York Times called Jackson "an old friend," and denied having received any special treatment.
"As I have said repeatedly, I never received any special treatment from Administrator Pruitt or had any undue influence over the Environmental Protection Agency," the statement said, according to the Times.
A spokesman for Pruitt, Jahan Wilcox, also responded to The Times in a statement saying that, "Many of these emails were unsolicited and did not impact any agency policy outcomes," also adding that, "the agency accepts career recommendations from a number of acquaintances."
He also noted, according to the Times, that the family friend was not hired.
On Friday, CNN reported that Pruitt had only sent a small number of external emails from his EPA account, according to reviews of documents released by the EPA.
While the EPA said Pruitt mostly conducts agency business in person, the Sierra Club, which obtained the records, said it was concerned he may be using an undisclosed work account, a personal email address or other methods that do not preserve public records as required under federal law.
Pruitt's use of email is currently the subject of a probe by the EPA inspector general.