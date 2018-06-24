NYT: EPA considered hiring family friend of Pruitt lobbyist landlord

Washington (CNN) A family friend of the lobbyists who rented out a room to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt was considered for a position at the agency, The New York Times reported Sunday, citing newly released emails.

Pruitt's ethics have been repeatedly questioned following a string of controversies , one being a housing agreement in Washington, where he reportedly rented a room for below market price from lobbyist J. Steven Hart.

The Times reported Sunday that Pruitt's chief of staff, Ryan Jackson, and Hart exchanged emails discussing hiring the family friend of Hart. Sierra Club filed a lawsuit, which resulted in the release of the emails, according to the Times.

The paper also notes that the emails reveal deeper ties between the EPA and Hart.

However, a statement from Hart's spokesman to the New York Times called Jackson "an old friend," and denied having received any special treatment.

