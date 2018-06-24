Trump: Deport without 'judges or court cases'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Sunday called for the US to deport people without judicial proceedings, referred to an invasion by "these people" and railed against standing immigration laws.

"We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents..." Trump tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Trump said immigration policy in the US is "laughed at all over the world," and "is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years! Immigration must be based on merit."

The renewed focus on immigration came after Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday aimed at keeping some families together at the border after his administration faced calls to stop separating children from parents.

On Friday, Trump said Republicans would do better to "stop wasting their time on immigration" until after the midterm elections, pushing the issue until after he anticipated they would defeat Democrats in November.

