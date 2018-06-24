Ron Johnson: 'We have been encouraging illegal immigration'

Washington (CNN) Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson said Sunday the laws and practices of the US have encouraged undocumented immigration to levels the nation cannot handle.

"We have been encouraging illegal immigration," Johnson said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Johnson, who chairs the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said decades of "well intentioned" decisions were responsible for surges in illegal border crossings over the years.

"We don't have the capacity to handle all the unaccompanied children, all the family units that are now flooding our border because of a host of judicial decisions, legal precedent and laws," Johnson said.

Johnson acknowledged in the interview that the US demand for drugs fueled instability in Central America and contributed to migration trends, but indicated repeatedly that policies like DACA incentivized people to enter the US illegally.

