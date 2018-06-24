Breaking News

Ron Johnson: 'We have been encouraging illegal immigration'

By Eli Watkins, CNN

Updated 10:01 AM ET, Sun June 24, 2018

Washington (CNN)Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson said Sunday the laws and practices of the US have encouraged undocumented immigration to levels the nation cannot handle.

"We have been encouraging illegal immigration," Johnson said on CNN's "State of the Union."
Johnson, who chairs the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said decades of "well intentioned" decisions were responsible for surges in illegal border crossings over the years.
"We don't have the capacity to handle all the unaccompanied children, all the family units that are now flooding our border because of a host of judicial decisions, legal precedent and laws," Johnson said.