Former Bush cabinet member: 'I'm not worried about' Sarah Sanders

Washington (CNN) Former George W. Bush cabinet official Carlos Gutierrez said on CNN's State of the Union with Jake Tapper that he's not worried about White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders after a Virginia restaurant owner requested that she leave the restaurant.

Instead, the former Fortune 500 company CEO expressed concern about racial and ethnic minority children growing up in the United States with President Donald Trump in office. Gutierrez has been a frequent critic of Trump; he endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

"I'm sorry that Sarah Huckabee Sanders had a bad day. I'm not worried about Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I'm worried about the African-American kid in school who gets harassed by kids who think they have a license to harass because the President says so," said the former Secretary of Commerce.

Former Bush Commerce Secretary @carlosgutierrez: "I'm not worried about Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I'm worried about millions of kids that today are seeing a different America." #CNNSOTU https://t.co/TDNrPuDtYz — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) June 24, 2018

"I'm worried about the Hispanic kid, the Hispanic-American citizen, who is harassed at school and called a member of MS-13 because the President calls immigrants from Hispanic countries members of MS-13," he told Tapper. "I'm not worried about Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I'm worried about millions of kids that today are seeing a different America."

Gutierrez, also the former CEO of Kellogg Company, worked closely on the issue of immigration for the George W. Bush administration. He was born in Cuba, came to the US in 1960 and studied in Queretaro, Mexico, according to the White House' archived website from the Bush administration.

