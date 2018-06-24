Story highlights Lewis Hamilton wins French GP

Chaotic start sees Vettel clip Bottas

Verstappen finishes second, Raikkonen third

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton made a little bit of history as he won the first French Grand Prix since 2008 Sunday.

Victory was seldom in doubt after the Mercedes driver avoided the worst of a chaotic start that saw title rival Sebastian Vettel clip Valtteri Bottas. Both drivers sustained damage in the collision, forcing them to pit early them and fall to the back of the grid.

Ferrari's Vettel, who led the driver's championship heading into Sunday's race, was served a five second penalty but still managed to power his way back up the field to finish fifth.

Max Verstappen took second place in the Red Bull while Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen rounded off the podium places in third ahead of Daniel Ricciardo in the other Red Bull.

Kevin Magnussen of Haas picked up sixth position while Bottas, in the second Mercedes, secured seventh.

