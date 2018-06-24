Lewis Hamilton wins French GP

Breaking News

French GP: Lewis Hamilton wins at Circuit Paul Ricard

Updated 12:51 PM ET, Sun June 24, 2018

Can Mercedes&#39; driver Lewis Hamilton win a fifth Formula One drivers&#39; title?
Can Mercedes' driver Lewis Hamilton win a fifth Formula One drivers' title?
Sebastian Vettel took full advantage of a bizarre incident involving both cars of the American-owned Haas team to claim the opening race of the 2018 Formula One season in Australia.
Melbourne, Australia -- 'Lucky' Vettel wins season opener
Vettel -- 25 points
Hamilton -- 18 points
Raikonnen -- 15 points
Drivers' title race after round 1
Hamilton -- 18 points
Raikonnen -- 15 points
Vettel won for the second time in as many races at the Bahrain Grand Prix. But the Italian team's victory was overshadowed after one of its mechanics suffered a broken leg when he was hit by Kimi Raikkonen's car during a pit stop.
Sakhir, Bahrain -- Ferrari win soured by injured mechanic
Vettel -- 50 points
Hamilton -- 33 points
Bottas -- 22 points
Drivers' title race after round 2
Hamilton -- 33 points
Bottas -- 22 points
An inspired Daniel Ricciardo claimed a remarkable and unexpected victory from sixth on the grid after a tactical masterstroke by his Red Bull team in Shanghai, with furious championship leader Vettel back in eighth place.
Shanghai, China
Vettel -- 54 points
Hamilton -- 45 points
Bottas -- 40 points
Drivers' title race after round 3
Hamilton -- 45 points
Bottas -- 40 points
Lewis Hamilton was the chief beneficiary of a late puncture suffered by his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas as he clinched his first win of the season at April's action-packed Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Baku, Azerbaijan -- Red Bull drivers shockingly crash as Hamilton triumphs
Hamilton -- 70 points
Vettel -- 66 points
Raikkonen -- 48 points
Drivers' title race after round 4
Vettel -- 66 points
Raikkonen -- 48 points
After his unlikely victory in Azerbaijan, it was a second straight win for Hamilton as he bids for a fifth world championship -- and it could not have been more comfortable.
Barcelona, Spain -- Lewis Hamilton leads Mercedes one-two
Hamilton -- 95 points
Vettel -- 78 points
Bottas -- 57 points
Drivers' title race after round 5
Vettel -- 78 points
Bottas -- 57 points
Ricciardo nursed his ailing Red Bull to a remarkable victory on the streets of Monte Carlo and with it made up for his 2016 heartbreak on the same circuit.
Monaco -- Redemption for Ricciardo
Hamilton -- 110 points
Vettel -- 96 points
Ricciardo -- 72 points
Drivers' title race after round 6
Vettel -- 96 points
Ricciardo -- 72 points
Sebastian Vettel's 50th career victory saw him replace Lewis Hamilton at the top of the championship standings to cap an emotional day for the Ferrari team.
Canada -- Vettel wins to take title initiative
Vettel -- 121 points
Hamilton -- 120 points
Bottas -- 86 points
Drivers' title race after round 7
Hamilton -- 120 points
Bottas -- 86 points
Briton Lewis Hamilton won the first French Grand Prix since 2008.
The Mercedes driver avoided the worst of a dramatic start that saw title rival Sebastian Vettel clip Valtteri Bottas. Both drivers sustained damage in the collision, forcing them to pit early them and fall to the back of the grid.
France -- Hamilton back in the groove
The Mercedes driver avoided the worst of a dramatic start that saw title rival Sebastian Vettel clip Valtteri Bottas. Both drivers sustained damage in the collision, forcing them to pit early them and fall to the back of the grid.
Hamilton -- 145 points
Vettel -- 131 points
Ricciardo -- 96 points
Drivers' title race after round 7
Vettel -- 131 points
Ricciardo -- 96 points
Story highlights

  • Lewis Hamilton wins French GP
  • Chaotic start sees Vettel clip Bottas
  • Verstappen finishes second, Raikkonen third

(CNN)Lewis Hamilton made a little bit of history as he won the first French Grand Prix since 2008 Sunday.

Victory was seldom in doubt after the Mercedes driver avoided the worst of a chaotic start that saw title rival Sebastian Vettel clip Valtteri Bottas. Both drivers sustained damage in the collision, forcing them to pit early them and fall to the back of the grid.
Ferrari's Vettel, who led the driver's championship heading into Sunday's race, was served a five second penalty but still managed to power his way back up the field to finish fifth.
    Max Verstappen took second place in the Red Bull while Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen rounded off the podium places in third ahead of Daniel Ricciardo in the other Red Bull.
    Kevin Magnussen of Haas picked up sixth position while Bottas, in the second Mercedes, secured seventh.
    Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg finished eighth and ninth respectively in the Renaults while Charles Leclerc of Sauber secured tenth and the final points position.
    The first French GP in 10 years gets under way at the Paul Ricard Circuit.
    After consecutive races that saw comfortable wins for Ricciardo in Monaco and Vettel in Montreal, F1 fans were hoping for a little more unpredictability on a track few active drivers will have competed on previously.
    The Circuit Paul Ricard near Marseille last hosted an F1 race 28 years ago, with all French GPs between 1991 and 2008 held at Magny-Cours in central France.
    And although there was a familiar face out in front as the action got underway, with Hamilton leading into turn one, the drama was unfolding in the Englishman's rear-view mirror.
    Vettel tapped Bottas, spinning the Mercedes driver and allowing Verstappen to move into second.
    The clash left Vettel with a damaged front wing while Bottas suffered a puncture.
    Both drivers were forced to pit, re-entering proceedings at the back of the race. However, the damage was limited by the deployment of the safety car after Pierre Gasly spun and hit Sebastian Ocon further back in the field, spreading debris across the track.
    When the action re-commenced, Vettel began to the long road through the field.
    Lewis Hamilton heads towards victory at the French GP.
    Hamilton, however, never seemed troubled. The win, his first since topping the podium at the Spanish Grand Prix two races ago, and moves him back above Vettel at the summit of the driver's championship standings.
    Speaking on the team radio after taking the checkered flag, Hamilton thanked his colleagues and saluted England's football stars who thrashed Panama in the World Cup earlier in the day.
    "I feel very grateful, grateful for a solid weekend. My guys, I have been with them for six years they are pushing the boundaries and never giving up," Hamilton said.
    Verstappen, who secured his highest finish of the season, said the mayhem at the start of the race ensured he just had to follow Hamilton to ensure his second place finish.
    Vettel, meanwhile, described the collision as "my mistake" when speaking with TV reporters.
    "I tried to brake early and had no room. Valtteri tried to get his position back which is fair enough but I had nowhere to go. I tried to slow down but with that little grip that meant I had contact with Valtteri," he continued.
    Bottas saw things differently, however, telling Sky Sports: "We were going side-by-side I went for the outside, left enough room for him, but he went wide and hit me. I got a puncture and damage to the floor, which compromised the race."