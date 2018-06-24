Istanbul, Turkey (CNN) Preliminary results in Turkey's snap elections show President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the lead over his nearest rival, in a vote seen as the biggest ballot-box challenge to the veteran leader in his 15 years in power.

With just over 30% of the votes for the presidential race counted, Erdogan had 57.9% of the ballots, a comfortable lead over main opposition candidate Muharrem Ince, who had 27.7%. But that gap could narrow as more results come in from other regions of the country loyal to Ince and his secular Republican People's Party (CHP).

Some 59 million people were eligible to vote in both presidential and parliamentary elections Sunday , and participation was high at 86.79%, election commission results show. Parliamentary results will follow the presidential vote count.

If no one gains a clear majority, Turkey will hold a run-off presidential vote on July 8, a potentially dangerous scenario for Erdogan, whose main rival -- Ince, a former physics teacher -- is a more charismatic opponent than he is used to facing.

Regardless of who wins, Turkey will soon be radically changed. Erdogan narrowly won a referendum last year to convert the country's parliamentary system to a powerful executive presidency. Whoever wins the presidency will be given sweeping new powers, as the role of prime minister is dissolved and the president gains the authority to issue laws by decree.

Read More