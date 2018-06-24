Turkey elections: Polls open in tough challenge for Erdogan

Istanbul, Turkey (CNN) Polls have opened across Turkey in a snap vote as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces his biggest electoral threat in 15 years of rule.

Erdogan has dominated Turkish politics since his rise as prime minister in 2003 and has transformed the nation. He implemented policies that encouraged sustained economic growth and development, he challenged Turkey's secular foundations by bringing Islamic conservatism to public life and he gutted public institutions by having tens of thousands of people arrested -- many his critics -- following a failed military coup in 2016.

Some 59 million people are eligible to vote in both presidential and parliamentary elections Sunday , but regardless of who wins, the country will be radically changed.

Erdogan narrowly won a referendum last year to convert the country's parliamentary system to a powerful executive presidency. Whoever wins will be given sweeping new powers, as the role of prime minister is dissolved and the president gains the authority to issue laws by decree.

Erdogan, who has sailed through several elections to remain in power, called the snap elections 18 months early, as he faces battles on several fronts.

