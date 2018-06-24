'Westworld' season finale can't escape the maze it's created

(CNN) The following contains spoilers about the "Westworld" season 2 finale.

"Westworld" closed a chaotic second season with a finale that encapsulated it -- combining operatic highs, thoughtful dialogue and time-bending twists. The ungainly mix of those elements, however, has made the HBO series near-impenetrable -- a show that's alternately too blood-soaked, convoluted and cerebral to keep its elaborate machinery running smoothly.

The 90-minute episode, written by producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, felt like an effort to provide closure on some fronts while hitting the reset button on others, and benefited from drawing together several key characters who had been scattered throughout the year. But in terms of heightening interest in Season 3, for this critic -- who has come to view watching the show with a greater sense of obligation than enthusiasm -- the finale's big swings didn't hit it out of the park.

If the first season dealt with the dawning consciousness of the robot hosts -- after having been cruelly exploited as the playthings of the human guests -- the second moved into a new phase, as those characters pursued their independence and rebelled.

Too many detours and digressions, however, made the series less compelling -- and more significantly, reduced the incentive to invest the time and brain power seemingly required to contemplate its various turns, beginning with the reams of analysis and speculation devoted to them.

