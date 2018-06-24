Breaking News

See all the highlights from the BET Awards

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 9:06 PM ET, Sun June 24, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)The 2018 BET Awards, which celebrate the best in music, movies and sports, are happening Sunday night.

Host Jamie Foxx kicked off the ceremony by telling viewers he was there to celebrate.
Foxx brought "Black Panther" star Michael B. Jordan to the stage and asked him to recite the powerful line from the film, "Bury me in the ocean with my ancestors who jumped from ships, cause they knew death was better than bondage."
Later, Foxx invited Childish Gambino to join him on stage to thank him for his socially conscious song, "This Is America."
    Read below to see who took home awards and check back for updates throughout the night.
    Read More
    Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award
    Beyoncé
    SZA
    H.E.R.
    Rihanna
    Kehlani
    Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award
    Bruno Mars
    Chris Brown
    The Weeknd
    Khalid
    Daniel Caesar
    Best Group Award
    Migos
    A Tribe Called Quest
    N*E*R*D
    Rae Sremmurd
    Chloe x Halle
    Best Collaboration Award
    Bruno Mars f/Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)"
    DJ Khalid f/Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts" *WINNER
    DJ Khalid f/Jay Z, Future & Beyoncé - "Top Off"
    Cardi B f/21 Savage - "Bartier Cardi"
    French Montana f/Swae Lee - "Unforgettable"
    Kendrick Lamar f/Rihanna - "Loyalty"
    Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
    Drake
    Kendrick Lamar
    DJ Khaled
    Jay Z
    J.Cole
    Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
    Cardi B
    Nicki Minaj
    Remy Ma
    Dej Loaf
    Rapsody
    Video of the Year Award
    Drake - "God's Plan"
    Cardi B - "Bodak Yello"
    Bruno Mars f/Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)"
    DJ Khaled f/Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"
    Kendrick Lamar - "Humble" Migos f/Drake "Walk It Talk It"
    Video Director of the Year Award
    Benny Boom
    Director X
    Ava DuVernay
    Chris Brown
    Dave Meyers
    Best New Artist Award
    SZA *WINNER
    H.E.R.
    Daniel Caesar
    Gold
    LinkA
    Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
    Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
    Lecrae f/ Tory Kelly - "I'll Find You"
    Snoop Dogg f/ B Slade - "Words Are Few"
    Ledisi and Kirk Franklin - "If You Don't Mind"
    Marvin Sapp - "Close"
    Tasha Cobbs Leonard f/ Nicki Minaj - "I'm Getting Ready"
    Best Actress Award
    Tiffany Haddish *WINNER
    Lupita Nyong'o
    Issa Rae
    Angela Bassett
    Letitia Wright
    Taraji P. Henson
    Best Actor Award
    Chadwick Boseman
    Michael B. Jordan
    Donald Glover
    Sterling K. Brown
    Denzel Washington
    Daniel Kaluuya
    Young Stars Award
    Yara Shahidi
    Ashton Tyler
    Caleb McLaughlin
    Lonnie Chavis
    Marsai Martin
    Miles Brown
    Best Movie Award
    Black Panther
    Girls Trip
    A Wrinkle in Time
    Detroit
    Mudbound
    Sportswoman of the Year Award
    Serena Williams
    Venus Williams
    Skylar Diggins-Smith
    Candace Parker
    Elana Meyers Taylor
    Sportsman of the Year Award
    Stephen Curry
    LeBron James
    Kevin Durant
    Dwyane Wade
    Odell Beckham Jr.
    Album of the Year Award
    Kendrick Lamar - Damn
    SZA - Ctrl
    Jay Z - 4:44
    Migos - Culture II
    Kendrick Lamar and Various Artists - Black Panther: The Album
    DJ Khaled - Grateful
    BET Her Award
    Janelle Monáe - "Django Jane"
    Lizzo - "Water Me"
    Mary J. Blige - "Strength of a Woman"
    Remy Ma f/ Chris Brown - "Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)"
    Chloe x Halle - "The Kids Are Alright"
    Leikeli47 - "2nd Fiddle"
    Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award
    SZA f/ Travis Scott - "Love Galore"
    Cardi B - "Bodak Yellow"
    Kendrick Lamar - "Humble"
    Drake - "God's Plan"
    Migos f/ Nicki Minaj and Cardi B - "MotorSport"
    DJ Khaled f/ Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"
    The Best International Act Award
    Booba (FRANCE)
    Cassper Nyovest (SA)
    Dadju (FRANCE)
    Davido (NIGERIA)
    Distruction Boyz (SA)
    Fally Ipupa (DR CONGO)
    J Hus (UK)
    NISKA (FRANCE)
    Tiwa Savage (NIGERIA)
    Stefflon Don (UK)
    Stormzy (UK)