(CNN) The 2018 BET Awards, which honor the best in music, movies and sports, are happening Sunday night.

Host Jamie Foxx kicked off the ceremony by telling viewers he was there to celebrate.

Foxx brought "Black Panther" star Michael B. Jordan to the stage and asked him to recite the powerful line from the film, "Bury me in the ocean with my ancestors who jumped from ships, cause they knew death was better than bondage."

Later, Foxx invited Childish Gambino to join him on stage to thank him for his socially conscious song, "This Is America."

A poignant moment of the show came when Tyler Perry presented Anita Baker with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Foxx sang a medley of her greatest hits.

