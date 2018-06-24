(CNN) At least two people were killed and more than 100 injured in an explosion Saturday at a rally attended by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, officials said.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

In footage from state TV, bodyguards rush Ahmed unharmed off the stage in Addis Ababa where he had been sitting after the blast.

Health Minister Amir Aman tweeted Sunday that 156 people needed medical attention and 44 were hospitalized. Five people were in a critical condition, he said

"Thank you all those who volunteered to donate blood for victims of the incidence," Aman tweeted. "Currently there is no shortage of blood. Please keep up the good work. That's what defines being Ethiopian."

Six suspects were arrested, according to state broadcaster ETV, which carried a statement from the Federal Police Commission.

