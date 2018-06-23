Brexit marchers demand final vote on departure

(CNN) Thousands of people marched Saturday through central London on the second anniversary of the Brexit referendum, demanding that the UK government give people a chance to make the final decision on whether it goes into effect next year.

The rally was organized by several pro-European Union campaign groups and dubbed the People's Vote march. Organizers say that if a Brexit deal is rejected by the Parliament, citizens should have a vote on any final terms of UK's exit out of the EU.

The initiative to leave the EU goes into effect March 29, 2019.

The rally started at noon at London's central Pall Mall street, and finished at Parliament Square. Neither the London Metropolitan Police nor Westminster Council -- the borough authority where the march took place -- would comment on the crowd's size. The BBC reported there were tens of thousands of protesters and a smaller pro-Brexit counterprotest.

The government remains knotted up on how to manage the economy, continue trading goods with the European Union -- its biggest export market -- and mollify businesses and investors who demand answers about future trade. The economy is now the slowest-growing in Europe.

