Brexit marchers demand final vote on departure

(CNN)Thousands of people marched Saturday through central London on the second anniversary of the Brexit referendum, demanding that the UK government give people a chance to make the final decision on whether it goes into effect next year.
The rally was organized by several pro-European Union campaign groups and dubbed the People's Vote march. Organizers say that if a Brexit deal is rejected by the Parliament, citizens should have a vote on any final terms of UK's exit out of the EU.
The initiative to leave the EU goes into effect March 29, 2019.
The rally started at noon at London's central Pall Mall street, and finished at Parliament Square. Neither the London Metropolitan Police nor Westminster Council -- the borough authority where the march took place -- would comment on the crowd's size. The BBC reported there were tens of thousands of protesters and a smaller pro-Brexit counterprotest.
The government remains knotted up on how to manage the economy, continue trading goods with the European Union -- its biggest export market -- and mollify businesses and investors who demand answers about future trade. The economy is now the slowest-growing in Europe.
Economic and political turmoil started not long after British voters approved a referendum to leave the EU in June 2016.
The country's own economists are making dire predictions.The British Chambers of Commerce last week said the UK's economic growth forecast of 1.3% this year would be the weakest since the financial crisis, a CNN Money report said.
Despite the well-attended march, some voters interviewed by CNNMoney last week said they are worn out from the protracted talks. Labour Party member Chuka Umunna was out in the streets last week, trying to fight Brexit battle fatigue.
The Brexit decision is not necessarily a done deal, he said. If so, why continue holding elections, he asked. " Let's live in a one-party state," Umunna said. "Let's just elect one government and have them forever, because that's what democracy said at one point in time."