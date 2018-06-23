Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)The first glimpse of a director's genius. The last hope for a species nearing extinction. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during a busy news week.
Undocumented migrant children allege abuse at detention facilities ranging from assaults to drugging, a CNN investigation finds. "I would rather go back to Honduras and live on the streets," one says.
Soybean farmers and pork producers in southern Minnesota helped propel Trump to the White House. Since then, they've seen the price of their crops tank in the face of escalating trade rhetoric between the US and China. Now they're left feeling like collateral damage.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions was condemned recently when he cited a passage in Romans 13 to justify the Trump administration's policy of separating parents from children at the border. But scholars say he's not alone in misstating the true meaning of Bible passages. Here are ones people keep getting wrong.
On January 1, China banned all trade in ivory, a move aimed at stopping the killing of elephants by cutting demand for the material in the world's largest market. CNN traveled to Mozambique to find out if the ban is working.
Before directing iconic films such as "The Shining" and "2001: A Space Odyssey," Stanley Kubrick was shooting feature stories all over his hometown of New York City. Looking back at his early photos, one can get a glimpse of what he would he eventually become.
Depending on whose Twitter feed you look at, people are either mourning the death of controversial rapper XXXTentacion or celebrating it. Liz Lazarra refuses to do either. Engaging with the rapper's life and death, she writes, only draws attention to the darkest parts of her life.
"Sex and The City" provided more than just funny and stylish escapism, writes Pinar Tarhan, who grew up in Turkey. It made her feel liberated and allowed her and her friends to talk about anything and everything without shame. And Turkey isn't the only country it helped.