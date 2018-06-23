Mom of cyberbullied teen Tyler Clementi says she considered killing herself after her son's suicide

"Finding Hope: Battling America's Suicide Crisis," a CNN Special Report hosted by Anderson Cooper, airs Sunday, June 24, at 7 p.m. ET. If you or someone you know needs help, call the national suicide hotline: 1-800-273-TALK.

(CNN) Jane Clementi -- whose son, Tyler Clementi, died by suicide after getting bullied online -- says that after his death at age 18, she also considered suicide.

When Tyler was a student at Rutgers University, his roommate used a computer webcam to film Clementi in an intimate act with a man. The video was then shared online to many of Tyler's peers.

Tyler's death by suicide brought national attention to the issues of cyberbullying and the difficulties faced by LGBTQ youth.

In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper during the CNN Town Hall, "Finding Hope: Battling America's Suicide Crisis," Clementi said she blamed herself after Tyler's death.

"As a mom, I should have known what was happening. I should have known what was going on," she said. "The 'what ifs' and the 'could haves' and the 'should haves' all just circled and spiraled out of control."

