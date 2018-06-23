There were warning signs before Chester Bennington's suicide, the Linkin Park singer's widow says

"Finding Hope: Battling America's Suicide Crisis," a CNN Special Report hosted by Anderson Cooper, airs Sunday, June 24, at 7 p.m. ET. If you or someone you know needs help, call the national suicide hotline: 1-800-273-TALK.

(CNN) Now, nearly a year after Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington took his own life, it's clear to his widow that in the days before he died, there were warning signs.

"I am now more educated about those signs, but they were definitely there: the hopelessness, the change of behavior, isolation," Talinda Bennington told CNN during an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper during the CNN Town Hall, "Finding Hope: Battling America's Suicide Crisis."

But, Bennington explained, these behaviors weren't uncommon for her husband, a father of six who had battled depression for a long time.

"That was all part of our daily life," she said. "Sometimes, some signs were there more than others. Sometimes, they weren't there at all."

