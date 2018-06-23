Four people arrested in Pittsburgh protests over death of Antwon Rose

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (CNN) Protesters angry over the death of an unarmed teen who was shot by police earlier this week marched down the streets of downtown Pittsburgh for the third night in a row.

Four people were arrested Friday as hundreds of protesters blocked the streets, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said.

"Three shots in the back, how you justify that?" the crowd chanted Friday.

Antwon Rose , 17, was shot by an officer three times when he was attempting to flee a car that had been stopped by police on Tuesday. Rose was one of two passengers in the car, which matched the description of a vehicle that was involved in an earlier shooting, Allegheny County Police said.

East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld shot Rose from behind in three different spots, police said.

