Jogger detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing US-Canada border

(CNN) A teenager was jogging along a Canadian beach when she inadvertently crossed the border into the United States and ended up in detention for two weeks.

Cedella Roman, 19, was visiting her mother when she went for a jog last month just south of White Rock, British Columbia, and continued jogging into Blaine, Washington, she told CNN partner CBC

As she stopped to take a picture of the view, she turned around and saw two US Border Patrol officers approaching her.

"He stopped me and started telling me I had crossed the border illegally. I told him I really hadn't done it on purpose, and didn't understand what was happening to me," she told the CBC.

Roman, a French citizen, was not carrying any documents at the time.

