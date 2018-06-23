Trump says 'we do a much better job' of detaining people who cross border illegally

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump defended the detention conditions for migrant families who cross the border illegally, arguing his administration does a "much better job" than the Obama administration.

"We do a much better job while at the same time maintaining a MUCH stronger Border! Mainstream Fake Media hates this story," Trump tweeted Saturday morning.

Drudge Report "OBAMA KEPT THEM IN CAGES, WRAPPED THEM IN FOIL" We do a much better job while at the same time maintaining a MUCH stronger Border! Mainstream Fake Media hates this story. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2018

Attention was given to the conditions migrants are being held in after reports that 2,000 children had been separated from their families as a result of the Trump administration's policy to refer any adult that crosses the border illegally for criminal prosecution.

Photos released by US Customs and Border Protection of a processing detention center in McAllen, Texas, showed chain link fences and mattresses on the floor with thermal blankets for the families.

In his tweet Saturday morning, Trump also referred to a headline posted on the conservative website Drudge Report, "Obama kept them in cages, wrapped them in foil."

