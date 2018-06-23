Democrats see Trump's Nevada trip as an opening to focus on immigration

Las Vegas (CNN) President Donald Trump is in Las Vegas on Saturday -- and Democrats are thrilled about it.

With the nation focused on Trump's policy that's resulted in children being separating from their parents at the border, the efforts to undo that practice and the congressional struggle to advance an immigration bill, Trump is traveling to a crucial state where immigration is at the forefront of the political debate.

Nevada's population is 28% Latino -- and even higher than that in Clark County, the home of Las Vegas and the source of the vast majority of Democratic votes in the state. And with powerful labor groups like the Culinary Union and a political machine built by former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Democrats here are organized.

"Donald Trump cannot come to Nevada and demonize immigrants," said Steven Horsford, a Democratic former congressman running against Republican Cresent Hardy in southern Nevada's 4th District.

"Nevadans won't accept it, and it's a large part why Trump did not win in Nevada in 2016 -- because Nevadans could not stomach the divisiveness and attacks on immigrants," Horsford added.

