Trump's personal legal team opposed family separation

Washington (CNN) Two of President Donald Trump's personal lawyers on the Russia investigation broke ranks with their client this week on an entirely unrelated topic, rejecting his now-abandoned practice of separating undocumented immigrant families at the border.

Jay Sekulow, the longest-serving member of Trump's legal team handling the Russia investigation, denounced the controversial practice Thursday on his talk radio show.

"My grandfather dragged suitcases with his family when he came through Ellis Island, and many of you that are listening to this broadcast have similar histories in your family, but we are the United States of America, we can do better than this, we can figure this out," Sekulow said.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, the most outspoken member of Trump's legal team, also voiced his opposition to family separation, three days before Trump signed an executive order that he said would allow families detained at the border to stay together.

"I don't like to see, and I know President Trump doesn't like to see, children taken away from their parents," Giuliani said last Sunday morning on CBS News' "Face the Nation."

