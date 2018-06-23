Trump visits Las Vegas to boost Heller's re-election bid

Las Vegas (CNN) President Donald Trump is visiting Las Vegas on Saturday amid a national furor over his administration's handling of immigration.

Nevada is one of the nation's most important states in 2018's midterm elections, with a Senate seat, the governor's office and two competitive House seats on the ballot.

Trump will raise money for Sen. Dean Heller, perhaps the nation's most endangered Republican in November's midterms.

He'll also speak at the Nevada Republican Party's convention and attend a roundtable to help sell the tax cuts he signed into law last year.

The Nevada trip comes after Trump was in Minnesota on Wednesday. Next week he'll campaign in South Carolina for Gov. Henry McMaster ahead of the state's primary runoff and in North Dakota for Rep. Kevin Cramer's bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

