Trump supporters are less with him on Russia than they are on other issues

(CNN) Those who approve of the job Donald Trump is doing as the President are, naturally, much more likely to say they also approve of how he's doing on certain issues such like the economy, immigration, foreign affairs, and more.

However, the issue his supporters are least likely to think he is handling well, especially when compared with the overall country, is the investigation into the Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS , released Friday.

Only three-in-ten Americans approve of the President's handling of this issue. That number moves up to 58% when it's among people who approve of Trump's overall job performance. Sounds good, right? Not exactly.

On every other issue, Trump's approval moves up at least 40 points when it's among those who approve of his overall job -- his base and core support team. For example, 49% of the general public approve of the job Trump is doing handling the economy. Ninety-three percent (a 44-point difference) of those who approve of Trump in general say that he's doing a good job handling the economy.

The investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election shows just a 29% gap between public opinion and the opinion of Trump supporters -- a much smaller margin than every other subject.

