(CNN) Seth Rogen revealed Friday he refused to take a picture with Paul Ryan and instead rebuked the House speaker.

The actor and comedian said the incident took place at a Park City, Utah, summit hosted by Mitt Romney earlier this month where Rogen had been invited to speak. Rogen said he was first approached by Ryan's sons, who asked for a picture and then said their dad wanted to meet him.

"And then they said, 'Our dad wants to meet you,' and I turned around and Paul Ryan was walking towards me," Rogen recounted on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"My whole body, puckered, as it were, I tensed up, and I didn't know what to do," Rogen recalled.

Rogen said Ryan shook his hand, but when the Wisconsin Republican asked for a photo, Rogen replied: "No way, man!"

