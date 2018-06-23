Breaking News

Sarah Sanders says she was kicked out of restaurant because she works for Trump

Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks at a White House briefing.
Washington (CNN)White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant by its owner because she works for President Donald Trump.

"Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left," Sanders posted on Twitter Saturday.
"Her actions say far more about her than about me," Sanders said. "I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so."
When reached for comment by CNN, Sanders referred to the tweet she posted. CNN has reached out to the owners of the restaurant for comment.