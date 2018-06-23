Obama to visit Kenya for the first time since leaving office

(CNN) Former President Barack Obama will travel to his father's homeland of Kenya next month as part of a trip that will include stops in South Africa, Spain and Portugal.

Obama will visit Kenya from July 15-16, where he'll attend the inauguration of a youth sports center founded by his sister, Auma Obama.

The vocational center in Siaya County aims to provide educational and economic opportunities to help young people serve their communities, and shares a similar mission as the former President's Obama Foundation.

"Given that his own mission under the Obama Foundation is to inspire and empower people to change the world, his attendance at this event at our ancestral home, where our father was laid to rest, is of great significance to me," Auma Obama said.

The two share a father but have different mothers. They have described their close relationship, and Auma Obama attended his 2009 inauguration and was a big part of the President's 2015 visit to Kenya.

