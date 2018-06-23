Mike Huckabee accused of bigotry and racism after tweet touting Pelosi's 'campaign committee'

(CNN) Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee is facing allegations of racism after he tweeted a photo on Saturday of five men who appear to be using hand signs associated with the MS-13 gang with the caption, "Nancy Pelosi introduces her campaign committee for the take back of the House."

Nancy Pelosi introduces her campaign committee for the take back of the House. pic.twitter.com/yKDhkVubck — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 23, 2018

According to a guide to from New Jersey's Office of the Attorney General, some of the hand gestures seen in the photo are used as gang signs for MS-13. According to the Department of Justice , "MS-13, which is short for La Mara Salvatrucha, is a gang composed primarily of immigrants or descendants from El Salvador. In the United States, MS-13 has been functioning since at least the 1980s."

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Pelosi, said when reached for comment, "Trump and his surrogates will continue to repeat blatantly false attacks as long as the media continues to take the bait and print them."

The image and caption has also generated backlash on Twitter, including accusations of bigotry and racism against Huckabee.

Conservative commentator Bill Kristol referred to the tweet as a "dog whistle."