This poll shows why it's difficult for Democrats to take the Senate

The poll of the week: A new A new Mason-Dixon poll in North Dakota puts Republican Kevin Cramer ahead of Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp 48% to 44%. Republican Donald Trump won the state by 36 points in 2016.

It's the first non-partisan poll of the race that uses live interviews and called cell phones. There have been 16 incumbents who were down in the polls at this point in the cycle since 2006. Six of them (38%) won.

What's the big idea: The new Mason-Dixon poll is bad news for Democrats who probably need to hold onto the North Dakota Senate seat in order to have a realistic shot of winning back control of the Senate in 2018.

Polls indicate that the national environment will favor Democrats this fall. If every Senate seat were up for reelection, Democrats might have a good shot of winning a majority. But only about a third (35) actually have elections this fall.

