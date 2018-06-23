(CNN) Our weekly roundup of the news, notes and chatter about the prospects for the next Democratic presidential race:

California's Sen. Kamala Harris called an immigration detention facility in Otay Mesa, near San Diego, "a prison" after touring it Friday and meeting migrant women who had been separated from their children.

"I am a career prosecutor. I've visited many prisons and jails," the former California attorney general said. "That is a prison."

"You walk through the hall and the doors clang shut and there are bars on the windows. They get time to have recreation for a certain number of hours a day in a 500-square-foot cell," she said. "This is contrary to the principles we hold dear."

Harris told reporters the mothers she met are from Honduras and El Salvador, many of whom she said think they are alone.

