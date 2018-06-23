Talking and sharing are key to suicide prevention

Dese'Rae L. Stage is an artist, public speaker and suicide prevention activist. She created "Live Through This," a multimedia storytelling series that aims to reduce prejudice and discrimination against suicide attempt survivors. She is featured in "The S Word," a documentary about suicide prevention advocates. She will be on "Finding Hope: Battling America's Suicide Crisis," a CNN Town Hall hosted by Anderson Cooper, airing at 7 p.m. ET Sunday. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) I talk about suicide every day. I've seen suicide from more angles than I'd wish on anyone: I've lost friends to suicide, seen the immediate aftermath of a suicide death, and survived two of my own suicide attempts. In the years after my most recent attempt in 2006, it felt like I was alone in what I'd been through. I didn't know anyone else who was open about having attempted suicide and lived; all I could find online were statistics, and a handful of anonymous stories wrapped with happy endings like neat little bows. They lacked the warmth of human idiosyncrasy. I couldn't connect.

Attempt survivors have a lot to teach us about suicide. But we have to be there to listen.

In 2010, I started interviewing and photographing attempt survivors as part of a series called " Live Through This. " I wanted to give them a platform to talk openly and honestly about their experiences with suicidality -- the messiness of the ride, the struggle, the resilience -- as a way to reclaim their narratives in a public space, using their names and likenesses with pride. No more silence. No more hiding.