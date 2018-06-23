(CNN) Women in Saudi Arabia can legally get behind the wheel of a car for the first time Sunday as the kingdom lifts its longstanding ban on women driving.

The end of the controversial ban brings the ultra-conservative Gulf nation into line with the rest of the world.

It also represents the culmination of years of campaigning by activists who have sometimes been arrested and imprisoned for their efforts.

The landmark step will free many women from the constraints of needing to use public transportation or hire a male driver to travel even small distances, allowing many more to join the workforce.

Hiring women is a key part of Saudi Arabia's ambitious plan to overhaul its economy, known as Vision 2030. The reform agenda is being spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.