Mexico on brink of last 16 after confident win over South Korea

By Sandy Thin, CNN

Updated 1:13 PM ET, Sat June 23, 2018

(CNN)The 2018 World Cup looks on course to set a new record for the number of penalties awarded.

Fueled with confidence from their opening World Cup victory over Germany, Mexico strolled to a 2-1 win over South Korea on Saturday -- with their first goal coming from a penalty.
It was the 14th to be awarded in the tournament so far -- more than in the entire 2014 World Cup -- with many pointing to the newly-introduced VAR as the reason for the spike in penalties.
France 1998 saw 18 penalties awarded, but 2018 -- already so dominated by debate around the new video officiating technology -- looks likely to break that record with over 30 matches still to play.
    Mexico's win keeps them top of Group F on six points and leaves the Germans facing the growing possibility of a last-16 clash with five-times winners Brazil.
    Carlos Vela gave Mexico the lead with that penalty after Korean defender Jang Hyun-soo blocked Andres Guardado's cross with his arm inside the area, before the nation's all-time leading goalscorer Javier Hernandez doubled their lead in the second half with his 50th international goal.
    Javier Hernandez is Mexico&#39;s all-time top scorer with 50 international goals
    With little else to cheer in the match, the South Korean fans were lifted by an impressive injury-time strike from Tottenham forward Son Heung-min -- their first goal of this World Cup -- but it was too late to push for an equalizer.
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in watches from the stands as his side fall to defeat
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook looked on from the stands in the Rostov Arena as part of their three-day visit to Russia, but a second consecutive 1-0 defeat leaves the 2002 semifinalists them on the brink of an early exit from the tournament.
    They have now gone eight World Cup matches without a win -- going back to the group stages of 2010 -- and face the daunting prospect of Germany in their final group game.