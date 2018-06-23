Mexico on brink of last 16 after confident win over South Korea

(CNN) The 2018 World Cup looks on course to set a new record for the number of penalties awarded.

Fueled with confidence from their opening World Cup victory over Germany, Mexico strolled to a 2-1 win over South Korea on Saturday -- with their first goal coming from a penalty.

It was the 14th to be awarded in the tournament so far -- more than in the entire 2014 World Cup -- with many pointing to the newly-introduced VAR as the reason for the spike in penalties.

France 1998 saw 18 penalties awarded, but 2018 -- already so dominated by debate around the new video officiating technology -- looks likely to break that record with over 30 matches still to play.

Mexico's win keeps them top of Group F on six points and leaves the Germans facing the growing possibility of a last-16 clash with five-times winners Brazil.

Read More